MPTET 2018: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has extended the last date for the online applications for the post of Middle School Teacher and the Senior Secondary Teacher. Official notification by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board said that there are total 22000 vacancies for the post of Middle School Teacher and has 5670 vacancies for the post of the Senior Secondary Teacher.

Candidates can apply for the Middle School Teacher and the Senior Secondary Teacher as the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has extended the last date for the online applications. All the interested, eligible candidates can now apply online on the official website. Reputed educational websites and media reports have confirmed the date of the extended application procedure, that is till October 30.

The process was started by September 11 by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, now it will last till October 30. To make corrections in the online application form all the interested candidates can make changes till October 31. Official notification by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board said that there are total 22000 vacancies for the post of Middle School Teacher and has 5670 vacancies for the post of the Senior Secondary Teacher.

For the post of Senior Secondary Teacher, the required age for male candidates is 21 and the maximum age is 40. Whereas, for all the interested female aspirants, the minimum age is the same and the maximum age is 45.

The aspirants who are from General category and are from other states of the country have to pay Rs 570 as the application fees, whereas SC/ST/OBC category candidates will have to pay an amount of Rs 320 for the application form.

All the candidates can either pay the application fees by the banking system, Credit Card, Debit card. In case of any confusion, all the interested and eligible candidates can go on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB).

