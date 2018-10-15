MPTET recruitment 2018: The online registration for MP Teacher Eligibility Test has been extended by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) till October 20, 2018, Saturday, as per the latest notification given on the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

MPTET recruitment 2018: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has extended its online registration date extended till October 20, 2018, Saturday for MP Teacher Eligibility Test. As per the latest notification on the official website peb.mp.gov.in, the candidates can apply for MP Middle School Teacher Eligibility Test – 2018 and High School Teacher Eligibility Test – 2018 till 20th October 2018 and edit the same till 21st October 2018 even after the payment of application fee.

The exam is also commonly known as MP Vyapam. There a total of 22,704 vacancies which are needed to be filled by the candidates who will pass the exam.

Check the steps to apply online for MP TET 2018.

1. Go on the official website – peb.mp.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on Online Form – Middle School Teacher Eligibility Test – 2018 or

Online Form – High School Teacher Eligibility Test – 2018

3. Click on Application Form tab

4. Fill in the required details

5. Pay the application amount

6. Take a printout of the confirmation page

Important information:

Candidates can click on the link here for directly applying for MP TET 2018. They can check the official press release here. As per the regulations, the MP TET 2018 will be conducted in two sittings.

The first sitting will be from 9 pm to 11:30 am, the second sitting will be from 2 pm to 4:30 pm

About MP TET

MP TET 2018 exam is an opportunity for all the eligible individuals, by which they can be a government employer in Madhya Pradesh. MPTET will be conducted in two sittings each day and will be of two and half hours duration. (Source: Professional board examination)

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More