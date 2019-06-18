MS University Result 2019: MS University has declared the result for PG and M.Phil courses today on the official website of the university,@msuniv.ac.in. The exam was conducted in the month of April this year.

MS University Results 2019: Manonmaniam Sundaranar University has released the results of various PG and M.Phil courses. Students who have appeared in the examination can now check the result on the official website of the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU), msuniv.ac.in. The examination was conducted in the month of April of this year. The students can check the results only in the online mode. Students who will qualify the examination will be promoted to next semester.

Steps to check MS University Result 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University,msuniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘result’ link

Step 3: Then, click on the ‘April 2019 Results’ link

Step 4: Enter required details like registration number and date of birth and submit

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Students must verify the result after downloading it. If the result does not match their expectations, the students can apply for revaluation. The applications will be accepted online. The students will have to pay an application fee for revaluation. The dates to apply for revaluation will be decided by the University only. Students are supposed to apply within the stipulated time. After the deadline, no more applications will be accepted. Students must note, they can apply for revaluation only for theory papers. No applications will be entertained for the practicals.

