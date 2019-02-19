Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the examination timetable of Class 10 and 12 Board exams 2019 on its official website. Candidates can download the same by following the instructions given below.

MSBSHSE Exam Datesheet 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has published the date sheet or examination scheduled for the upcoming Board Exam 2019 on its official website. All those who are appearing in the upcoming examination can now download the date sheet by logging into – mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

According to the date sheet released on the official website, the Matriculation examination has been scheduled to commence from March 1, 2019, and that of the Intermediate level is set to start from February 21, 2019, at various centres across the state.

How to download the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam 2019 timetable?

1. Log into the official website of the Board as mentioned above

2. Search for the MSBSHSE Exam Date sheet 2019 or timetable on the homepage

3. Click on the same and wait for the page to download

4. Now, the datesheet or exam schedule will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the same and take a print out of the timetable for future reference

Here is the direct link to download the Board exam 2019 timetable: https://mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in/

