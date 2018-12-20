MSBSHSE SSC 2018: The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination's second set of model question papers are all set to be released of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on the official website ebalbharati.in between December 24 and January 12.

MSBSHSE SSC 2018: The second set of model question papers for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be released on the official website ebalbharati.in between December 24 and January 12. The first set of model question papers were uploaded on the official website in the month of November.

Balbharati uploaded the question papers to help the students to familiarise themselves with the new syllabus and paper pattern for the state board exam in February-March 2019. Question papers of different subjects will be uploaded on each day.

Balbharti will issue model answer papers and a video created by the experts for each subject. Students can solve the papers on their own and evaluate themselves after the release of the answers.

After the protests from several groups against the withdrawal of 20 marks internals from the language papers, the state decided to offer practice papers to help the students to cope with the changes

Meanwhile, a total of 17.5 lakhs students appeared for the class 10 SSC examinations 2018. The results for Maharashtra SSC Class 10, 2018, Maharashtra SSC Result 2018, Maharashtra Board Result 2018 were announced in the month of by the MSBSHSE Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

About Maharashtra Board

Under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act of 1965, The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) was established on January 1, 1966. It is in charge of the implementation of syllabus and curriculum through textbooks and the conduction of examinations twice a year for Higher Secondary Certificate(HSC) and Secondary School Certificate(SSC).

