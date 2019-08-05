MSBSHSE SSC Supplementary result 2019: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to release the HSC SSC Supplementary examination result by the last week of August, check result @mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

MSBSHSE SSC Supplementary result 2019: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will soon release the HSC SSC Supplementary examination result. As per the reposts the board usually announced the result by the end of August. However, Maharashtra HSC Supply examinations 2019 was held from July 17 to August 3, 2019. whereas, the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Exams, there were conducted from July 17 to July 30.

Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the result on the official website of MSBSHSE or click on the link to visit directly. In 2017 the result was released in the last week of August so candidates must know that there will not be a lot of variation in the dates.

Also Read: IBPS PO Exam Notification 2019: Apply for 4,336 Probationary Officer posts at ibps.in,check details here

Meanwhile, about 12 lakh students had qualified in the Maharashtra SSC examination this year. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education was established in 1965 under the provision of the Maharashtra Act No. 41. The boards conduct the exam twice a year around 14 lakh enrol for HSC exam and17 lakh for SSC.

Follow the steps to check the Maharastra HSC SSC Supplementary Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link @mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under Latest Notification

Step 3: Click on the generated link, Maharastra HSC SSC Supplementary Result 2019

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: Candidates need to enter the credentials like roll number, Captcha

Step6: Click on the Submit button

Step 7: The result will appear in the PDF format

Step 8: Candidates download the result or take a hard copy of it for future references

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App