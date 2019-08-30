MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019: The Maharashtra Board will declare the Class 10th or SSC Supplementary result on its official website today. Students who have appeared in the MSBSHSE Supplementary Exam 2019 can check when, where and how to download the results in this article.

MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019: The Maharashtra Board will declare the Class 10th or SSC Supplementary result on its official website – mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in today, August 30, 2019 at exactly 1:00 PM. Students who have appeared in the MSBSHSE Supplementary Exam 2019 can check the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary exam 2019 results from the website with the help of the instructions given below after the Board releases the same. Students can check when, where and how to download the results from the website given here.

MSBSHSE SSC Supplementary Result 2019: When to check?

Candidates can check the Class 10th or SSC Supplementary Result as soon as the Board publishes it on the official website – https://mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in/.

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019: Where and how to check?

Candidates need to visit the official website – mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019 download”

Candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the details such as your roll number and click submit

The SSC Supplementary Result will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

The Maharashtra board 10th supplementary exam result will be available for download on the official website – mahresult.nic.in and as per reports, the Board od is likely to activate the result link at 1:00 PM. Candidates are advised to check the steps mentioned above for accessing the SSC results. The SSC Supplementary examination was conducted by the Board at various examination centres from July 17 to July 31, 2019. Reportedly, the results of 2,34,631 students will be announced today.

