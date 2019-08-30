Maharashtra SSC Supply Result: The results of SSC Supplementary Exam 2019 has been released by the Maharashtra Board on the official website. Candidates can check and download their results at mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary results 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE has announced the SSC Supplementary results 2019 on its official website – mahresult.nic.in. According to the reports, the results are now available on the official website of the Board. Those who have appeared in the SSC or Class 10th supplementary exam can check the results by entering their roll number on the provided space on the official website.

According to reports, more than 2.3 lakh students registered for the Supplementary exam after they failed to qualify in the general exams conducted by the Maharashtra Board in the month of March. Candidates can follow the instructions to check and download the SSC Supply Results given below for their convenience.

How to check the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019?

Visit the official website of the Maharashtra Board – mahresult.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

On clicking, you will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the roll number and click on the submit button

The SSC Supplementary result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App