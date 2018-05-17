The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE is expected to release the Class 12 Board results for the academic year 2017-18 on May 26, 2018. To avail the results, students are advised to keep visiting the official website of the Board or results.gov.in so that students can download their HSC Results 2018 as soon as it releases.

The Maharastra HSC or Class 12 Result 2018 is likely to be declared by the Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE on May 26. Different websites are quoting that Maharashta HSC Results are expected to be released on Saturday, May 26, 2018. According to reports, around 18 lakh students had appeared for the Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 examination this year. Students who had appeared for the examination can avail their results on the official website of the Board as soon as it releases.

Moreover, the HSC examination 2018 was conducted by the Maharashtra Board during the month of March this year. The results will be available on the official website of the Board, i.e. mahresult.nic.in and also in other third party websites like results.gov.in, examresults.net and results.com. In case students face difficulty in logging into the official website of the Board, they can use the third party websites to avail their results. The students are advised to keep their admit cards handy so that they can easily avail their HSC results as it is declared by the Board.

Students can check their ‘Maharashtra HSC Results 2018’ or ‘MSBSHSE Class 12 Results 2018’ or ‘Maharashtra Board Class 12 Results 2018’ with the help of the steps given below:

Log in to the official website of the Board, mahresult.nic.in or results.gov.in On the homepage, search for the link that read ‘Maharashtra HSC Results 2018’ and click on it Students will be directed to a new page Now, enter the necessary details on the provided fields and submit Your results will be diosplayed on the screen of your computer, laptop or mobile

To go to the official website of the Board and Download result, click here: ‘Maharashtra HSC Results 2018’

