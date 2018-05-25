The Maharashtra Board Class 10 and Class 12 examination results is expected to be declared before June 10, 2018. Students can check their results on the official website of the Board as soon as it releases.

MSBSHSE SSC and HSC results 2018: The Maharashtra Board has not yet announced the dates for declaration of Class 10 (SSC) or Class 12 (HSC) results 2018. However as per media reports, it has been learned that the results would be released in June this year. The Maharashtra Board examinations were conducted during the month of March this year. Moreover, reports suggests that the Maharashtra Class 10 and Class 12 Board results will be out before June 10, 2018. Also, as per a notification released on the Board’s web portal, “Results for the Exams conducted in 2018 have not been announced so far. Please look for the announcement at Exam Results Portal (http://results.gov.in)”.

Moreover, according to reports, the MSBSHSE has also informed that the result dates will be announced through a press release and will also be notified on their official website at mahresult.nic.in. There are speculations that the results might be declared either on May 26 or 27. However, there are no official updates. The students who had appeared for the examinations this year and are eagerly waiting for their MSBSHSE Class 10 or Class 12 Results can check their results on the official website with the help of the steps mentioned below. In case they face any difficulty in accessing the results through the official web portal, students can check other websites.

Students can check their ‘Maharashtra Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2018’ by following the steps given below:

Visit the official website of the Maharashtra Board, MSBSHSE i.e. mahresult.nic.in On the home page, click for the relevant stream and search for the link that read, ‘Maharashtra Board Class 10 results 2018’ or ‘Maharashtra Board Class 12 results 2018’ Now click on the desired link Students will be directed to a new page Enter the requisite details such as roll number and click on the submit button Your results will be displayed on the screen Download your results and take a print out of the same if necessary for future reference

To got to the official link directly, click here: ‘MSBSHSE Board Results 2018’

