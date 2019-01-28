MSBSHSE SSC board exam 2019: The third set of model question papers has been released in the official website www.ebalbharati.in by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education today i.e. on January 28.

MSBSHSE SSC board exam 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education released the third set of model question papers on January 28 on the official website www.ebalbharati.in. Another set of model test papers will be uploaded on February 5. Balbharti uploads the model set of question papers to familiarise the student with the new syllabus and paper pattern for the state board exam in February-March 2019. Questions for first, second and third language subjects would be uploaded on January 28. Of which answers will be uploaded in February.

The questions related to History, Civics, Geography, Science and Technology Technology, and Mathematics would be uploaded on February 5. For which the answers will be uploaded on the website on February 10. The first set of model question papers were uploaded on the website in November and December, respectively.

Established under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act 1965, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is a statutory and autonomous body.

It came into existence on January 1, 1966. The main function of the Board is to regulate matters related to secondary education in the state of Maharashtra.

The act was amended in 1976. The Board’s name has been changed into to its present name, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

Functions of MSBSHSE SSC Board

The main function of the Board is the formation, implementation of the rules and regulations in accordance to the guidelines set by the state as well as central boards.

It is in charge, autonomously, of, and implementation of the syllabus/curriculum of all the grades, textbooks, exam schedule, and type.

Board is also responsible for the textbook creation, for scoring centralised tests, conducting examinations fairly, fairly providing unbiased justice at the event of a dispute.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More