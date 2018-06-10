A class 10 Nashik girl identified as Shilpa Kunder took her life by hanging herself to ceiling soon after the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education class 10 results were announced. Reportedly, the student committed suicide because she scored less than the expected marks. No suicide note was found in her room.

A class 10 student from Nashik committed suicide soon after the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) 10th result or SSC Result 2018 was declared on June 8, 2018. Just after the result was declared, Shilpa Kunder dissatisfied with her MSBSHSE Class 10 result committed suicide. Kunder took her life by hanging her self to a ceiling fan in Laxmi Chawl’s Kharodi area. Shilpa expected a 90 percentage but instead scored 71 per cent in her MSBSHSE SSC board examination. The Malwani police station registered a case of accidental death of Shilpa Kunder.

A similar incident took place in Panchavati when another class 10 girl Sakshi Eknath Bendkule committed suicide after the SSC results were announced. The candidate scored less than her expectation and hanged herself. Although, she was rushed to the hospital immediately but was declared brought dead by the hospital authorities.

Class 10 Kaushal Yeshwant Karnadikar lost his life while crossing the railway track in Jogeshwari. Although, it was speculated that he committed suicide because he scored 81 per cent in MSBSHSE SSC exam but later it was cleared that the student succumbed to injuries.

Andheri Government Railway Police (GRP) inspector Bharat Chaudhari confirmed the death of Karnadikar as an unfortunate accident and ruled out the suicide from the case. The student was crossing the railway tracks when a mail train ran over him, said Chaudhari after hearing victim’s parents statement. It was taken as an accidental death report.

The Maharashtra SCC board examination results were declared by the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on June 8, 2018. The results were declared on the Board’s official website at around 1:00pm. According to reports, the overall passing percentage is 89.41% with 14,56,203 students passing the examination.

Following the pattern of other education boards, girls have outshined boys in Maharashtra Class 10 board results. Candidates can check their results on mahresult.nic.in, results.maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra, maharashtra.indiaresults.com.

