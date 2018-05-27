The Class 10 Maharashtra Board examination results for the academic year 2017-18 is likely to be declared on the first week of June this year. Students can check their results on the official website of the Board as soon as it releases or from other third party websites in case of traffic on the official website

MSBSHSE Class 10 results 2018: The Maharashtra Board is likely to announce the results of Class 10 (SSC) examination of the academic year 2017-18 in the first week on June. Earlier, it was heard that the results would be released in June however the date was not confirmed by the board . The Maharashtra Board examinations were conducted during the month of March this year. As pet reports the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2018 will be published on the official website of the Maharashtra Board as soon as it releases and students can check their results from the same by entering their roll number in the space provided on the website.

Moreover, according to earlier reports, the MSBSHSE informed that the result dates would be announced through a press release and will also be notified on their official website at mahresult.nic.in. There were speculations that the results might be declared either on May 26 or 27. However, now the results will be declared by the first week of June. The students who had appeared for the examinations this year and are eagerly waiting for their MSBSHSE Class 10 Results should follow the steps mentioned below to download their results from the website. In case they face any difficulty in accessing the results through the official web portal, students can check other websites such as indiaresults.com.

Students can check their ‘Maharashtra Board Class 10 results 2018’ by following the steps given below:

Log on to the official website of the Maharashtra Board, MSBSHSE i.e. mahresult.nic.in Search for the relevant link that read, ‘Maharashtra Board Class 10 results 2018’ on the home page and click on the link Students will be directed to a new page Enter the requisite details such as roll number and click on the submit button Your results will be displayed on the screen Download your results and take a print out of the same if necessary for future reference

To got to the official link directly, click here: ‘MSBSHSE Board Results 2018’

