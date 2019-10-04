MSBTE 2019 admit card released, know how to check @ msbte.org.in

MSBTE 2019 admit card: Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education(MSBTE) has released the admit cards for winter 2019 examinations. Students can download the admit card through visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below.

MSBTE 2019 admit card: Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education(MSBTE) has released the admit cards for winter 2019 examinations. Concerned candidates can visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education(MSBTE), msbte.org.in to check the result. These admit cards are for the MSBTE diploma exam 2019.

Candidates must know that the admit cards are available in the online mode only. As the admit cards are available candidates should download their admit card as soon as possible because to proceed further in the examination admit card is the key document required. Admit card contains every detail of the candidate applying for the examination such as name, roll number, etc.

Direct link for the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education(MSBTE)

Direct link to the admit card login window

MSBTE 2019 admit card: Details mentioned

Signature of the candidate.

Date and time of the examination

Candidate’s date of birth

Address of the examination center

Photograph of the applicant

Signature of the Exam counselor.

Category (ST/ SC/ BC & Other)

Roll Number of the applicant

Name of the Candidate

Exam Centre Code

Name of the Board

Father’s Name/ Mother’s Name

Exam Centre Name

Gender

Examination Name

Time Duration of the Exam

Important instructions for the examination

MSBTE 2019 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBTE, msbte.org.in

Step 2: A link saying, Hall-Ticket for Winter 2019 Examination, click on the link

Step 3: On the redirected page the login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Candidate will enter the enrollment number and seat number to proceed further.

Step 5: Click on the submit tab and the admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: It is really important for the candidates to download and take a print out of the admit card for further usage.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App