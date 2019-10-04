MSBTE 2019 admit card released, know how to check @ msbte.org.in

MSBTE 2019 admit card: Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education(MSBTE) has released the admit cards for winter 2019 examinations. Concerned candidates can visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education(MSBTE), msbte.org.in to check the result. These admit cards are for the MSBTE diploma exam 2019.
Candidates must know that the admit cards are available in the online mode only. As the admit cards are available candidates should download their admit card as soon as possible because to proceed further in the examination admit card is the key document required. Admit card contains every detail of the candidate applying for the examination such as name, roll number, etc.
Direct link for the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education(MSBTE)
Direct link to the admit card login window
MSBTE 2019 admit card: Details mentioned
Signature of the candidate.
Date and time of the examination
Candidate’s date of birth
Address of the examination center
Photograph of the applicant
Signature of the Exam counselor.
Category (ST/ SC/ BC & Other)
Roll Number of the applicant
Name of the Candidate
Exam Centre Code
Name of the Board
Father’s Name/ Mother’s Name
Exam Centre Name
Gender
Examination Name
Time Duration of the Exam
Important instructions for the examination
MSBTE 2019 admit card: Steps to download
Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBTE, msbte.org.in
Step 2: A link saying, Hall-Ticket for Winter 2019 Examination, click on the link
Step 3: On the redirected page the login window will appear on the screen
Step 4: Candidate will enter the enrollment number and seat number to proceed further.
Step 5: Click on the submit tab and the admit card will appear on the screen
Step 6: It is really important for the candidates to download and take a print out of the admit card for further usage.