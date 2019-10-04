The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has released the MSBTE hall ticket for the winter exam. Candidates can now download the admit card from the official website, msbte.co.in.

The MSBTE admit card for the winter exam has been published on Thursday. The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has released for those candidates who have appeared in the exam. Candidates who have participated in the exam can now download the MSBTE hall ticket. For downloading the hall ticket for the winter exam, candidates will have to visit the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE), msbte.co.in. Candidates who are studying any of the institutions of Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) are scheduled to participate in the diploma exam.

According to the official timetable issued by the board, the Maharashtra State Diploma Winter Exam 2019 is scheduled to be held in October and November, this year. MSBTE will declare the results for MSBTE Winter Exam 2019 in January 2020. As per the report, more than 3 lakh students are set to appear for Maharashtra Diploma Winter Exam 2019. All these students are advised to download their hall ticket before appearing for the exam as it is the compulsory document to participate in the Maharashtra State Diploma Winter Exam 2019.

Steps to download MSBTE winter exam hall ticket 2019:

Step 1: Candidates will have to visit the official website of MSBTE, msbte.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the Download hall ticket for the winter exam link.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Candidates will have to enter the enrolment number and seat number.

Step 5: Candidates need to verify and submit the information on the official website.

Step 6: Candidates will have to download the soft copy of the hall ticket and take a print out for future reference.

