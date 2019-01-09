MSBTE winter 2018 diploma exams: The results of winter 2018 diploma exams by the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) on the official website –msbte.org.in. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website.

Following are the steps to check the result of the MSBTE diploma winter exam results 2018

Step 1: Visit the official website msbte.org.in. The candidates can copy the direct link below mentioned to check the MSBTE winter diploma result

(msbte.org.in/frmSOMDisplay.aspx)

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘Winter 2018 Diploma Results’ link on the homepage

Step 3: In the given field, enter your enrollment number/seat number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: On the screen, the result will be displayed o

Step 6: Download the result. Take out a print out for future reference.

As per reports, around 3 lakh candidates appeared for the examination that was scheduled to be conducted in the month of October and November. On June 6, 2018, the MSBTE summer diploma examination results were declared.

About MSBTE

This is the autonomous board of Maharashtra government. It controls various aspects regarding the quality of technical education which are being imparted, from industry-institute interaction to national/international collaborations.

