MSBTE Winter Diploma Results 2018: In Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) paper there were around 3 lakh aspirants who sat for the paper conducted by the board in October and November. The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) Board had declared their Summer diploma result on June 06, 2018.

MSBTE Winter Diploma Results 2018: In the official notification released by the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) the results for the winter diploma will be out soon at their official website. Applicants who have sat in the written exam can check their result at the official site of Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) @ msbte.org.in. The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) examination was held in the month of October and November.

Steps to check result are as follows:

1. Check the official site of Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) @ msbte.org.in.

2. Click on the link reading as- Winter 2018 Diploma results.

3. Enter your designated enrolment number or seat number. to check the result for diploma

4. Click on the Submit button.

5. You will be taken to another tab, kindly wait

6. The result for MSBTE winter diploma will be displayed on the screen.

7. Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

