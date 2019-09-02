MSDL Recruitment 2019: Applications for 1982 posts have been invited by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MSDL). Non-executive positions on a fix term contract basis are available. Interested aspirants can apply for the available position by visiting the official website of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MSDL) that is mazagondock.in. Aspirants must know that the applications are accepted through online mode only. The selected candidates will be hired on a fix term contract basis which will extend up to maximum 2 years.

MSDL Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Trade Number of Vacancies
AC REF. MECHANIC 21
Compressor Attendant 17
Brass Finisher 26
Carpenter 78
Chipper Grinder 19
Composite Welder 175
Diesel Crane Operator 12
Diesel Cum Motor Mechanic 10
JR. Draughtsmen (Mech:28 & CIVIL 03) 31
Electric Crane Operator 12
Electronic Mechanic 98
Fitter 254
JR.Planner Estimator (Mech:28 & Civil:03) 33
JR. QC Inspector (MECH:46 &Elect:09) 55
JR. QC Inspector (NDT) 4
Gas Cutter 100
Mechanist 20
Mill Wright Mechanic 40
Painter 58
Pipe Fitter 231
Structural Fabricator 374
Store Keeper 40
Utility Hand 53
Utility Hand Semi-Skilled 145
Fire Fighter 53
Sail Maker 5
Launch Deck Crew 34
Master 2nd Class 1
Engine Driver SPL Class 1

 

MSDL Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Process of online application starts on: August 14, 2019
Process of online application ends on: September 5, 2019
List of Eligible Candidates will be displayed on MDL website: September 13, 2019
Last Date for representation regarding ineligibility: September 18, 2019
Announcement date(tentative) of Online Examination: September 23, 2019

MSDL Recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates who have worked as Fitter, Utility Hand- Skilled, Structural Fabricator, Pipe Fitter, Rigger, Chipper Grinder, Compressor Attendant, Electric Crane Operator and Diesel Crane Operator in MDL/ Shipbuilding industry for minimum one year having passed NAC in different trades can apply for such trade directly. Candidates will require experience certificate certified by their Personnel Department. Those who have such experience will be given up to 20 marks based on relevant experience in Ship Building Industry. It is necessary for the candidates to pass SSC or equivalent examination conducted by the Board recognized by the Government. 

Age: Candidate should not be less than 18 years
          Candidate should not be more than 38 years
          The relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST aspirants is 5 years and for OBC(NCL) aspirants is 3 years.

 

For detailed information, aspirants can click here to get the official notification from MSDL

 

