MSDL Recruitment 2019: Applications for 1982 posts have been invited by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MSDL). Non-executive positions on a fix term contract basis are available. Interested aspirants can apply for the available position by visiting the official website of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MSDL) that is mazagondock.in. Aspirants must know that the applications are accepted through online mode only. The selected candidates will be hired on a fix term contract basis which will extend up to maximum 2 years.
MSDL Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details
|Trade
|Number of Vacancies
|AC REF. MECHANIC
|21
|Compressor Attendant
|17
|Brass Finisher
|26
|Carpenter
|78
|Chipper Grinder
|19
|Composite Welder
|175
|Diesel Crane Operator
|12
|Diesel Cum Motor Mechanic
|10
|JR. Draughtsmen (Mech:28 & CIVIL 03)
|31
|Electric Crane Operator
|12
|Electronic Mechanic
|98
|Fitter
|254
|JR.Planner Estimator (Mech:28 & Civil:03)
|33
|JR. QC Inspector (MECH:46 &Elect:09)
|55
|JR. QC Inspector (NDT)
|4
|Gas Cutter
|100
|Mechanist
|20
|Mill Wright Mechanic
|40
|Painter
|58
|Pipe Fitter
|231
|Structural Fabricator
|374
|Store Keeper
|40
|Utility Hand
|53
|Utility Hand Semi-Skilled
|145
|Fire Fighter
|53
|Sail Maker
|5
|Launch Deck Crew
|34
|Master 2nd Class
|1
|Engine Driver SPL Class
|1
MSDL Recruitment 2019: Important dates
Process of online application starts on: August 14, 2019
Process of online application ends on: September 5, 2019
List of Eligible Candidates will be displayed on MDL website: September 13, 2019
Last Date for representation regarding ineligibility: September 18, 2019
Announcement date(tentative) of Online Examination: September 23, 2019
MSDL Recruitment 2019: Eligibility
Education: Candidates who have worked as Fitter, Utility Hand- Skilled, Structural Fabricator, Pipe Fitter, Rigger, Chipper Grinder, Compressor Attendant, Electric Crane Operator and Diesel Crane Operator in MDL/ Shipbuilding industry for minimum one year having passed NAC in different trades can apply for such trade directly. Candidates will require experience certificate certified by their Personnel Department. Those who have such experience will be given up to 20 marks based on relevant experience in Ship Building Industry. It is necessary for the candidates to pass SSC or equivalent examination conducted by the Board recognized by the Government.
Age: Candidate should not be less than 18 years
Candidate should not be more than 38 years
The relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST aspirants is 5 years and for OBC(NCL) aspirants is 3 years.
For detailed information, aspirants can click here to get the official notification from MSDL