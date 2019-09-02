MSDL Recruitment 2019: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MSDL) has invited applications for 1982 posts. Applications are accepted through online mode. Scroll down to get all the information related to vacancies, eligibility criteria, and official notification.

MSDL Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Trade Number of Vacancies AC REF. MECHANIC 21 Compressor Attendant 17 Brass Finisher 26 Carpenter 78 Chipper Grinder 19 Composite Welder 175 Diesel Crane Operator 12 Diesel Cum Motor Mechanic 10 JR. Draughtsmen (Mech:28 & CIVIL 03) 31 Electric Crane Operator 12 Electronic Mechanic 98 Fitter 254 JR.Planner Estimator (Mech:28 & Civil:03) 33 JR. QC Inspector (MECH:46 &Elect:09) 55 JR. QC Inspector (NDT) 4 Gas Cutter 100 Mechanist 20 Mill Wright Mechanic 40 Painter 58 Pipe Fitter 231 Structural Fabricator 374 Store Keeper 40 Utility Hand 53 Utility Hand Semi-Skilled 145 Fire Fighter 53 Sail Maker 5 Launch Deck Crew 34 Master 2nd Class 1 Engine Driver SPL Class 1

MSDL Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Process of online application starts on: August 14, 2019

Process of online application ends on: September 5, 2019

List of Eligible Candidates will be displayed on MDL website: September 13, 2019

Last Date for representation regarding ineligibility: September 18, 2019

Announcement date(tentative) of Online Examination: September 23, 2019

MSDL Recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates who have worked as Fitter, Utility Hand- Skilled, Structural Fabricator, Pipe Fitter, Rigger, Chipper Grinder, Compressor Attendant, Electric Crane Operator and Diesel Crane Operator in MDL/ Shipbuilding industry for minimum one year having passed NAC in different trades can apply for such trade directly. Candidates will require experience certificate certified by their Personnel Department. Those who have such experience will be given up to 20 marks based on relevant experience in Ship Building Industry. It is necessary for the candidates to pass SSC or equivalent examination conducted by the Board recognized by the Government.

Age: Candidate should not be less than 18 years

Candidate should not be more than 38 years

The relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST aspirants is 5 years and for OBC(NCL) aspirants is 3 years.

For detailed information, aspirants can click here to get the official notification from MSDL

