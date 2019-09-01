The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Technology Development Centre has invited applications for the recruitment to the directorial posts. Check details.

Applications have been invited by the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Technology Development Centre for recruitment to the post of director. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website on or before the last date which is September 25, 2019.

Important dates for MSME Recruitment 2019:

Last date to send application: September 25, 2019

Vacancy details for MSME Recruitment 2019:

Deputy Director (Production): 1 vacancy

Assistant Director (Production-Foundry): 1 vacancy

Assistant Director (Maintenance): 1 vacancy

Assistant Director (Testing-Metallurgy): 1 vacancy

Eligibility Criteria for MSME Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification:

Deputy Director (Production): The candidates must possess a degree in mehcanical, metallurgical and production engineering from a recognized university.

Assistant Director (Production-Foundry): The candidates must have a degree in mechanical, metallurgical or production engineering from a recognized university.

Assistant Director (Maintenance): The candidates must have a degree in mechanical, metallurgical, electrical, electronic, or production engineering from a recognized university.

Assistant Director (Testing-Metallurgy): The candidates must have a degree in mechanical, metallurgical engineering from a recognized university.

Age limit:

Deputy Director (Production): The upper age limit for the post is 40 years.

Assistant Director: The upper age limit for the posts is 35 years.

