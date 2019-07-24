MSRTC JE Re admit card 2019: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) recently announced the admit cards for 2019 JE Re examinations. Candidates must carry the e-admit cards in the examination hall, download @msrtcexam.in

MSRTC JE Re admit card 2019: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) recently released the admit cards for Junior Engineering (Electrical)(Jr.) Re-Exam. Candidates who are willing to appear in the MSRTC JE Re-Exam can download the e- hall tickets from the official website of MSRTC or click on the link @msrtcexam.in to visit directly on the official website of MSRTC.

Candidates must know that on July 28, 2019, re-exam for the MSRTC JE post to be held. The hall tickets to be download only form the official website of MSRTC and no other source. However, it mandates for students to carry the hall tickets in the examination hall otherwise candidates won’t be allowed to sit in the examination halls.

Follow the steps to download the MSRTC JE Re-Exam Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link @msrtcexam.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the generated link e-Recruitment under Recruitment section.

Step 3: A new web page will open

Step 4: Candidates must fill the credentials like password, roll number, Application ID, etc.

Step 5: Candidates must download the hall tickets or take a hard copy of it.

Candidates who are looking forward to attempting the exam must carry the hall tickets, the hall tickets will appear in an online mode and it will only be available on the official website of MSRTC and no other source.

Direct Link for MSRTC JE Re-Exam Admit Card 2019

