Mumbai University Second Merit List 2019: Mumbai University (MU) released the second merit list for admission to various undergraduate courses on Thursday, June 20. The second cut off list was released on the official website of MU at mu.ac.in. Students who had applied can visit the official website of the varsity and download the merit list. As many as 2,60,757 students had registered for getting admission in various courses in the university. The varsity had received a total of 7,78,235 applications from the students.

The MU released the first merit list on June 17, 2019, on the official website of the varsity. Maharashtra’s leading varsity was scheduled to announce the first merit list on June 13 but postponed it due to delay in submission of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Class 12 marks cards.

The document verification for the students whose names were included in the Mumbai University First Merit List 2019 was started from June 18, 2019. They were needed to pay a prescribed fee for booking their seats. The university made fee window functional from the same day. In case, any student fails to reserve his seat, the same would be transferred to another candidate, the reports said.

The third merit list will be released on June 21, on the official website of the MU. Students who make it to the list have to get their documents verified from June 21, 2019.

