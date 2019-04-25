MU OET 2019 result: Manipal University 2019 MET 2019 result merit list will be uploaded soon and the candidates will be called for counseling and seat allotment process accordingly. The steps to check the result and links are mentioned below, check inside.

MU OET 2019 result: The result for MET 2019 has been declared by the Manipal University on their official website- results.manipal.edu. The scorecard for candidates is available for download and checking on the official website of the same. The candidates can check their result by using their application number and OTBS password. The MET 2019 scorecard contains the total number of marks obtained by the student in their respective papers of MET 2019.

The scorecard has been uploaded for students who have appeared in the examination before aril 23,2019 and the result for candidates who have appeared for the exam on April 24, 2019, will be out by today April 25, 2019, after 5:00 pm. To check the MET 2019/ MU OET 2019 result the candidates have to check the official website and visit the admission tab on the homepage. In the drop-down menu, the candidates can see the link that says Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2019 result.

As per the link, the candidates can check the MET result by writing their MET 2019 application number and OTBS password. Take a look at the scorecard details in this screenshot here:

Steps to check the MU OET 2019 result:

Step 1: Check the official website of the Manipal University in order to check the result- Click here.

Step 2: After following the steps as mentioned more above, candidates have to log in via their login credentials in order to check the results.

Step 3: Enter the application number and password

Step 4: Print and download the MU OET 2019 result

After the MET 2019 result, the aspirants will be called for counseling and seat allotment as per their position in the MET 2019 Merit List. The merit list will have the name of the candidates who have qualified the entrance exam based on the marks they score. The candidates have to be present in the counseling rounds in person.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App