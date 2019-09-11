Mumbai Metro Vacancy 2019: Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited, MMRDA has issued notification for inviting the applications from candidates to fill up 1053 Non-Executive posts. Check vacancy details and important dates here.

Mumbai Metro Vacancy 2019: Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited, MMRDA has issued notification for inviting the applications from candidates to fill up Non-Executive posts. Candidates who want to apply for the post can visit the official site of MMRDA at mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in and apply. The last date to apply for the post is till October 7, 2019.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1053 Technician and other posts. The application process will start from September 16, 2019. Read below to know more about vacancy details, important dates, eligibility, and other details.

Mumbai Metro Vacancy 2019: Important Dates

The application process starts on September 16, 2019

The application process starts on October 7, 2019

Mumbai Metro Vacancy 2019: Vacancy details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Station Manager 18 Posts Station Controller 120 Posts Section Engineer 136 Posts Jr. Engineer 30 Posts Train Operator (Shunting) 12 Posts Chief Traffic Controller 6 Posts Traffic Controller 8 Posts Jr. Engineer(S&T) 4 Posts Safety Supervisor-I 1 Post Safety Supervisor-II 4 Posts Senior Section Engineer 30 Posts Technician-I 75 Posts Technician-II 287 Posts Sr. Section Engineer(Civil) 7 Posts Section Engineer(Civil) 16 Posts Technician (Civil) –I 9 Posts Technician (Civil) –II 26 Posts Sr. Section Engineer(E&M) 3 Posts Section Engineer(E&M) 6 Posts Technician (E&M)-I 5 Posts Technician (E&M)-II 11 Posts Helper 13 Posts Sr. Section Engineer(S&T) 18 Posts Section Engineer(S&T) 36 Posts Technician (S&T)-I 42 Posts Technician (S&T)-II 97 Posts Security Supervisor 4 Posts Finance Assistant 2 Posts Supervisor(Customer Relation) 8 Posts Commercial Assistant 4 Posts Store Supervisor 2 Posts Jr. Engineer (Stores) 8 Posts HR Assistant-I 1 Post HR Assistant-II 4 Posts

Mumbai Metro Vacancy 2019: Helpful details

All the candidates are required to possess some knowledge about the Marathi language or else they will be required to pass the Marathi examination as per the standards defined by the Government of Maharashtra. The online examination fee for the candidates of the General category is Rs 300 and for the candidates of the reserved categories is Rs 150.

All the eligible and interested candidates will have to go through competitive examination. All the selected candidates will be supposed to submit their educational documents. After that, they will be called for the personal interview round. For any further details, all the candidates are required to visit the official website of MMRDA.

