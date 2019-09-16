Mumbai Metro vacancy 2019: The online application process for the post of non-executive has been started by the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited, MMRDA through the official website @ mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in.

Mumbai Metro vacancy 2019: Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited, MMRDA will start the online application process to fill up the vacancies of the non-executive posts on the official website on September 16, onwards. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website of Mumbai Metro @ mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is October 7.

A total of 1,053 technician and other posts are to be filled. According to government, GR horizontal reservation, 4% seats are reserved for the differently-abled, and 30% are reserved for women. While 15 percent posts are already reserved for the ex-serviceman.

MMRC is available for the applicants to check the vacancy details, important dates etc. Interested candidates who natto apply for the posts can check the steps to apply.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MMRDA at mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the login link as available on the right side of the page.

Step 3: Enter the login id and password.

Step 4: Fill in the application form. Also, make the payment.

Step 5: Click on the tab submit.

After submitting the application form, candidates are required to take a print out of the confirmation page for future use. According to the official notification, candidates should submit their applications online through the website. It is mandatory for the candidates to submit the application through a prescribed format but not by hand/post.

An application receives through manually will not be considered. Candidates who are eligible will have to undergo a competitive examination and shortlisted candidates need to submit their educational documents. Later, they will be called for an interview. Candidates can regularly keep a check on the website for more related details from the official site of MMRDA.

