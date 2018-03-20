In order to approach the agitating students in Mumbai who are seeking permanent jobs in the railways, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday appealed to the protesting students to apply for the ongoing recruitment drive. The recruitment drive will end on March 31.

In order to approach the agitating students in Mumbai who are seeking permanent jobs in the railways, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday appealed to the protesting students to apply for the ongoing recruitment drive. The recruitment drive will end on March 31. Addressing a press conference on the issue, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said, “Recruitment in Railways is underway at a large scale. On directives of Supreme Court, Indian Railways has made a recruitment policy that is unbiased and transparent.”

Further appealing to the agitating students in the financial capital, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that all applicants should get a fair and equal opportunity to serve the country. Most of the aspiring job applicants are of the demand to scrap the 20% upper limit for hiring. Also, most of them have cleared the Railway Act Apprentice exam. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal while addressing the press conference said that 20% of the posts were reserved in keeping with the “various judgements pronounced by the Supreme Court from time to time and as per section 22(1) of the Apprentices Act”.

After the Railway Minister’s appeal earlier in the day, Railway traffic had resumed between Dadar and Matunga. The agitating railway job aspirants however were present at the spot where they have been protesting, between Matunga and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station. Earlier in the day, hundreds of protesting students had blocked rail traffic, including suburban services between the busy Matunga and Dadar stations in Mumbai, causing difficulties to lakhs of commuters.

#WATCH: Railway traffic resumes between Dadar & Matunga, agitating railway job aspirants still present at the spot where they have been protesting, between Matunga & Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/J72KIhc38b — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018

