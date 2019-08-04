Mumbai rains: The heavy downpour in the city has affected the admission process of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses as the colleges have extended admission deadline for courses like ME and M.Tech.

The rains in Mumbai have also affected the city’s colleges that are currently undergoing admission for various postgraduate and undergraduate courses. The heavy downpour has affected the admission process so much that the colleges have to extend the admission date for first-year post-graduate technical courses.

The date for admission in Masters in Engineering (ME) has been extended to August 6 while for Masters in Technology i.e. (M.Tech) August 7 has been decided as the final date.

In its official notification, the Maharashtra CET office stated that the reporting to several Admission Centres and institutes for admission date in postgraduate courses such as ME and M.Tech has been extended to August 6 and August 7 respectively. It should be noted that the admission is for the first year postgraduate engineering students and the deadline has been extended for the second round of counseling.

As far as the undergraduate courses are concerned, admission to first-year junior college has been extended to August 6. An official confirmed that the last date for taking admission and paying fees has been extended till August 6 due to heavy waterlogging across the state. Meanwhile, some college students died on their way back in Navi Mumbai as they got swept away with the gushing water.

The official statement also advised students not to panic and seek admission on the designated days. It also informed them to go through the website for other details.

Every year the admission for various UG and PG courses gets delayed due to heavy downpour in the city and it’s not just Mumbai that gets affected but its adjoining areas as well. The state government though always assures to take precautionary measures to prevent such mishap, but nothing substantial has been initiated to curb waterlogging neither in Mumbai nor in its catchment areas.

