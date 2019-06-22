Mumbai University 2018 revaluation result. Mumbai University has yet not declare the re-valuation which was conducted in October-November 2018. Students those who have applied for the recalculation of their marks are still waiting for their results.

Mumbai University 2018 revaluation results : University of Mumbai, MU has yet not release the re-valuation answer sheets for exams conducted in October-November 2018, reports said.The students those who had applied for the recalculation of marks conducted in October-November 2018, still have not received their results.

Vihar Durve, a RTI activist has recently requested information about the number of students who have applied for re-valuation after the winter exam session of 2018. Mumbai University has issued the notification that a total number of 9,889 students applied for re-evaluation in second half of 2018, but for how many students have passed the subject after re-evaluation is not available as the process is still underway.

In many cases it has been seen that results of revaluation are declared after the students apply for the supplementary exams. The university charges RS 500 for revaluation and RS 100 for a photocopy of answer books.

Also Many students who have appeared for the last semester examinations held in April-May have received the results for the same, but they are still unclear about the results of their previous semester. The results of Allowed-To-Keep-Term (ATKT) is yet to be released by the Mumbai University. ATKT exam is the process theough which the students take tests for a failed subject while being allowed to move to the next academic year.

