Mumbai University Admission 2019: The first merit list Mumbai University admission 2019 has been released. The students can take admission to various undergraduate courses offered by it and its affiliated colleges.

Earlier, the Mumbai University was scheduled to release the list on June 13, but it was postponed keeping in view the delay in submission of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. Once the merit list is released, the students who find their names in the same are required to pay the prescribed fee and book their seats.

Also, the Candidates who have successfully applied and registered for the Mumbai University UG admission can now check the merit lists by visiting the official website of respective colleges.

Mumbai University Admission 2019: Steps to check first merit list 2019

Candidates can follow the given steps and can check, download the Mumbai University first merit list 2019.

Step 1: Visit the website of respective college website or MU, i.e. mu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link which read ” Mumbai University first merit list 2019.”

Step 3: A new page of MU will display on your screen.

Step 4: The candidates must then enter their respective MU application number

Step 5: The Mumbai University first merit list 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

The varsity will open the fee window on June 18 which would remain functional till June 20. In case, any student fails to reserve the seat (whatever the reasons) his seat will be given to another candidate. Also, the Mumbai University will publish the second merit list on the official website on June 20 and third on June 21.

