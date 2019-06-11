According to the sources, over 2.20 lakh students have registered for admission in the Mumbai University in different courses for the academic session 2019-2020. The University will release the first merit list on June 13. The document verification will be started on June 14. The Mumbai University has released the admission form on 23 May 2019.

According to the sources, over 2.20 lakh students have registered for admission in the Mumbai University in different courses for the academic session 2019-2020. More than 6.6 lakh applicants have been offered by the colleges affiliated to the Mumbai University. Students who want to appear in the examination can now fill the online pre-enrollment form and take a printed pre-enrollment form to submit it along with admission form. The last date to submit the admission form is June 13.

The University will release the first merit list on June 13 and the document verification will be started on June 14. Students whose names mentioned in the first merit list can only take place in the document verification process on the date mentioned by the college. The second merit list will be announced on June 17 and the same process will be followed. The third and the final merit list will be released on June 20. Once the document verification process is done, students need will have to submit the admission fee to secure their seats in the college.

The Mumbai University has released the admission form on 23 May 2019. The admission form has been released in online mode. Students are willing to take admission form for the first year B.A, B.Sc, B.Com courses. They could submit the online admission form till June 7. The online form has been submitted by the students on the official website of the Mumbai University, mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac.

In case any student face any problem in the admission process, they can make a call in the helpline number, 02066834821.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App