Mumbai University Merit List 2019: Mumbai University (MI) will be releasing its first merit list for admission to various undergraduate courses on Monday, June 17, 2019, on the official website at around 5 pm. The list will be published on the website of the varsity at mu.ac.in. The candidates who had applied for the undergraduate courses in MU can visit the official website and check the list.

Earlier, the MU was scheduled to release the list on June 13, but it was postponed keeping in view the delay in submission of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Class 12th marks sheets. Once the merit list is released, the students who find their names in the same are required to pay the prescribed fee and book their seats.

The varsity will open the fee window on June 18 which would remain functional till June 20. In case, any student fails to reserve the seat (whatever the reasons) his seat will be given to another candidate.

As many as 2,60,757 students had registered for admission in undergraduate courses in MU. The varsity had received a total of 7,78,235 applications. The prestigious MU will start document verification of the students who find their names in the first list, from June 18.

The MU will publish the second merit list on the official website on June 20 and third on June 21. Those students whose names will be included in the second merit list will get their documents verified from June 20. While for those students who find their names in the third merit list, can get their documents verified from June 21, reports suggest.

