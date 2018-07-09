Mumbai University Results 2018: The Mumbai University has released B.Com 3rd year 6th-semester result 2018 on its official website @ mumresults.in on Sunday. The results were declared by Maharashtra Education Minister. Follow the steps given below to download the Mumbai University B.Com 3rd year 6th-semester result 2018.

Mumbai University Results 2018: The Mumbai University announced B.Com sixth semester result 2018 on Sunday. The MU has shared the results on University’s official website @ mu.ac.in. The candidates can also check their scorecards on the alternative website @ mumresults.in. The results were declared by State Education Minister Vinod Tawde on the official website.

The Maharashtra Education Minister in his Tweet said that the results of Mumbai University B.Com are out. The timely results will surely help the students to enroll in the further course and to regulate the academic calendars effectively.

The candidates can check, share and download their result from the board’s official website by simply following the steps given below:

Here are the steps to check and download the Mumbai University 3rd year B.Com result 2018:

Step 1: Log on to the official website — mu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘results’

Step 3: Follow the link for your semester results

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your details

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a print out for further reference

