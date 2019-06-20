Mumbai University Second Merit List 2019: Mumbai University is highly likely to release its second merit list for admission to undergraduate courses on Thursday, June 17, 2019, on the official website. The first merit list was released on June 17, 2019. The MU will be publishing the third list on June 21. As many as 2,60,757 students had registered who made 7,78,235 applications.

Mumbai University Second Merit List 2019: Mumbai University (MI) is likely to release its second merit list for admission to various undergraduate courses on Monday, June 20, 2019, on the official website. The list will be published on the varsity’s website at mu.ac.in. Candidates who had applied and wanted to get admissions for the undergraduate courses in MU can visit the official website and check the list.

A total of 2,60,757 students had registered for getting admission in various undergraduate courses in the varsity. The MU had received as many as 7,78,235 applications from the students. The MU released the first merit list on June 17, 2019, on the official website of the varsity. The MU was likely to release the first cut off list ist on June 13, but it was postponed due to delay in submission of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Class 12th scorecards.

The MU started document verification of the students who made it to the first merit list from June 18. They needed to pay the prescribed fee for booking the seats. The fee window was made functional from June 18. It was made clear if a student fails to reserve his seat then same will be given to another candidate.

The MU will publish the third merit list on the official website on June 21. Those students whose names will be included in the third merit list can get their documents verifications done from June 21.

