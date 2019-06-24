Mumbai University Third Merit List 2019: Mumbai University has issued the final cut-off list on the official website at mu.ac.in. Students who have taken part in the entrance examination can visit the site website and download the merit list. As many as of 2,60,757 students had registered who made 7,78,235 applications. Earlier, the varsity had released the second first list on June 20, 2019, and third merit list on June 17, 2019.

Earlier, the MU issued the first merit list on June 17, 2019, on the official website. Due to delay in submission of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Class 12 marks cards, the list was earlier postponed. The document verification for the students who were named in the Mumbai University First Merit List was started from June 18, 2019. They were required to pay a fee for booking their seats.

The MU had made fee window functional from June 17, 2019. The varsity had said that the seats would be transferred if students fail to book their seats. Also, the MU issued the second merit list for on Thursday, June 20.

About Mumbai University: The freedom of the country led to the re-organization of the functions and powers of the varsity with the passing of the Bombay University Act of 1953. It consists of two campuses in Vidyanagari and Fort.

