Mumbai University has declared the third merit list. Candidates can now check the merit list on the official website of the Mumbai University,mu.ac.in.

Mumbai University has announced the third merit list of this year for admission to UG courses for all of its affiliated colleges. The 3rd merit list is now released by Mumbai University’s various affiliated colleges on their own websites respectively. Candidates who have participated in the admission process are requested to visit the respective college websites to check the merit list.

The Mumbai University will declare a separate merit list for every individual college affiliated with the University. Shortlisted candidates will have to participate in the document verification process for confirming their admission. The document verification process for every individual college affiliated with the University will conclude on June 25, at 5 pm. The document verification process will be conducted for various UG courses offered by the University. Candidates with verified documents will be able to pay their fees between June 25 to June 27, 2019.

Steps to check the third merit list :

Step 1: Go to the official website of Mumbai University,mu.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Merit List 2019’ link

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: The merit list will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates have to download the merit list and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carry Class 10th and 12th mark sheets, transfer certificate, conduct certificate, caste certificate and a valid id proof for the admission. Candidates can visit the official website for complete admission schedule.

Mumbai University, which established in the year of 1857 has currently 60 departments. It has 749 colleges affiliated to it.

