The Mumbai University TY BA semester results 2018 has been released by the varsity on its official website. Students who had appeared for the examination can follow the steps given here to download the results at mu.ac.in

Mumbai University TY BA results 2018: The University of Mumbai or Mumbai University has declared the TY BA result 2018 on its official website mu.ac.in today, July 10, 2018. Students who had appeared for the examinations this year can check the website and download their MU TY BA results by entering their respective roll numbers.

Recently, the Mumbai University B.Com results were also released and as per reports, 73813 students had written in the examination while a total of 74,863 registered for it. Meanwhile, the Mumbai University TY BA result 2018 will also be available on the website mumresults.in. The total pass percentage of students in the examination is 46.49%.

Reports say that 214 students have received ‘A’ grade while 10 students got ‘o’ grade in the MU TY BA semester examination 2018.

Candidates can check the steps given below to download the Mumbai University TY BA results 2018:

1. Log in to the official website of Mumbai University at mu.ac.in

2. Search for the result link on the homepage and click on the same

3. Click on the link that read “TY BA semester results 2018”

4. Candidates will be directed to a different page

5. Now, enter the necessary credentials and click on ‘submit’ button

6. TY BA semester results 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

7. Download the same and take a print out if necessary for future reference

To go to the official website directly and download the results, click here: http://mu.ac.in/portal/

