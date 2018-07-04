Mumbai University is going to re-hold examinations for students that had failed to attend the examinations held on Tuesday. Students can check the date of retest on the official website of the varsity as soon as it is announced at mu.ac.in.

The University of Mumbai in the state of Maharashtra is all set to conduct re-examination for the students who had failed to appear in the examination conducted on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 due to heavy monsoon rainfall and collapse of the Andheri bridge.

According to reports in a leading daily, talking about the schedule of re-examination, the spokesperson of Mumbai University’s board of examination and assessment Vinod Malale said that re-test will be held for students who failed to appear in the examination and the new schedule is set to be announced soon.

ALSO READ: AIIMS MBBS Counselling 2018: Merit List for first round counselling released @ aiimsexams.org

It has been reported that at least six examinations were held on the day where the students failed to report. MA semester III, MSc semester IV and MCA were among the examinations held on Tuesday. Many schools in the western part of the state also suspended classes due to the heavy rains.

To go to the official website and check for the detailed information, students can log in here directly: http://mu.ac.in/portal/

ALSO READ: IBPS RRB 2018: Applications for IBPS Regional Rural Bank exam closed @ ibps.in, check how to download admit card

ALSO READ: IBPS RRB 2018: Applications for IBPS Regional Rural Bank exam closed @ ibps.in, check how to download admit card

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More