In a move to help students during their Board examinations, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has decided to offer to fresh bus rides to students to ensure that the students reach their examination centres on time and there’s no last minute hassle. The facility will be available for students studying in Class X and Class XII board, Mumbai.

As reported in The Hindu, the fress bus ride concession will be available from February 21 to March 20 for class 12th students. For the students studying in class 10th, the facility can be availed between March 1 and March 22.

The Hindu report also said that during peak hours, students will be allowed to enter from the front door of the buses to make the ride feasible for the students.

The students who have their bus passes from homes to colleges won’t be required to pay an additional fare to reach the exam centres. For students studying in municipal schools, there’s no pass bar. The municipal school students will be allowed for a free rise irrespective of whether they have a pass or not.

