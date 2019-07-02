Mysore University has announced UG results for various courses. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result on the official website of the Mysore University, uom.ucanapply.com.

Mysore University has declared UG results for various courses today. The University of Mysore announced their 2nd semester results 2019 for four courses, BBA, B.Com, BCA and B.Sc.Students who appeared in the examination can now their result on the official website of the Mysore University, uom.ucanapply.com. The 2nd Semester exam results have been released for those who have participated in the BBA, B.Com, B.Sc, BCA programmes. Candidates also are advised to keep their admit card carefully with all other important information to check the UG Results 2019.

Steps to check Mysore University UG Results 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website uom.ucanapply.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Students will have to enter the required details like registration number and submit

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Students will have to download the result and take a print out for future reference.

Mysore University, established in 1916 is a public state university situated in Mysore, Karnataka. Maharaja of Mysore was the first chancellor of this university and the first vice-chancellor was H.V Nanjundaiah. The university became autonomous in 1956. A total number of 122 affiliated colleges and five constituent colleges encompasses the Mysore University.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App