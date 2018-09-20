NABARD DA Admit Card 2018: The Admit Cards or Call Letters for the NABARD Development Assistant Exam 2018 has been released on the official website of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. Candidates can now download the same by logging into nabard.org.

NABARD DA Admit Card 2018: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has issued the admit card or hall ticket for the recruitment examination of Development Assistant on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the preliminary examination of the recruitment drive can now download their respective admit cards by logging into the website – nabard.org.

Moreover, the examination conducting authority has scheduled the NABARD DA Recruitment Prelim Exam 2018 for September 29, 2018. Candidates should note that the admit card is mandatory for appearing the examination and those who fail to produce the admit cards on the examination hall in front of the invigilator would not be allowed to write in the examination.

ALSO READ: BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2018: Child Development Project Officer prelims results out @ bpsc.bih.nic.in, see how to check

According to reports, there are at least 62 posts of Development Assistant vacant under the organisation. Meanwhile, the online registration process for the post was closed on September 12, 2018.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways Recruitment 2018: Apply for Group C posts under sports quota by October 15, check eligibility

Candidates can check the steps given below to download NABARD Admit Card 2018:

Log on to the official website of NABARD – nabard.org

Search for the link which reads- ‘Career Notices’ and click on it

Now click on another link that reads, “Recruitment of Development Assistant – 2018 – Preliminary Examination on 29th September 2018 – Call Letter”

Again, click on – “Link for Call Letter Download” link

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Here, candidates need to enter their registration details

Now, click on the submit button

The NABARD Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference

ALSO READ: IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Preliminary Exam Result 2018 declared, check how to download @ ibps.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More