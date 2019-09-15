NABARD Recruitment 2019: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has issued the notification for the recruitment of development assistant. The application process has started interested candidates can apply for these posts on or before October 2. Scroll down for more details.

NABARD Recruitment 2019: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has invited the application for the recruitment of development assistant. The online process for the application was begun on September 14 and it will end on October 2. Candidates who are looking forward to work in agriculture and rural development sector, then it’s the best post to grab in.

Before applying for this post, candidates should read all the instruction carefully and ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria. There are 91 posts are lying vacant and are reserved under caste categories. OBC candidates coming in the Creamy Layer are not entitled to OBC reservation. They should mention their category as General (UR).

Candidates should be between 18 and 35 age. Candidates need to clear language proficiency test for this post. And the language proficiency test will be conducted after the declaration of result of the main examination at the Regional Office of concerned State. Therefore, Candidates not found to be proficient in the official language would be disqualified.

Candidates will be posted to a different state which includes Sikkim, Punjab, Rajasthan and more. Hence no request for the particular state will be concerned, this decision will be taken by the organisation. Selected candidates will be governed by the defined contribution to the new pension scheme in addition to the benefit of gratuity and optional group term insurance plan.

NABARD Recruitment 2019: Exams details

The preliminary examination online: This includes English language questions of 40 marks, numerical ability questions of 30 marks and reasoning questions of 30 marks. Hence duration will be 60 min.

The main examination online: This includes reasoning questions of 30 marks, qualitative aptitude questions of 30 marks, general awareness questions of 50 marks, computer knowledge questions of 50 marks and English language essay, report etc section.

The preliminary and main online tests except for English/Hindi language will be available bilingually.

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests in both the phases. 1/4th mark will be deducted as penalty for each wrong answer.

NABARD Recruitment 2019: Post and Qualification

Development Assistant: Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks obtained from a recognised university.

Development Assistant(Hindi): Applicant must have a bachelor's degree passed with minimum 50% marks and it should be from Hindi recognised university.

official website

Posts details PDF

