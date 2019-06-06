NABARD Prelims 2019 admit card out: The admit cards for the NABARD Prelims 2019 examination have been released. All the candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website of the National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development (NABARD)

NABARD Prelims 2019 admit card out: The National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development or popularly known as NABARD has issued the admit card for the Grade A and Grade B Prelims Exam 2019. All the candidates who have applied for the same can download there admit card by visiting the official website of the National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development (NABARD), nabard.org. The NABARD Grade A Prelims exams are scheduled to be held on June 15, 2019, and June 16, 2019. On the other hand, NABARD Grade B Prelims examination is scheduled to be held on June 16, 2019. The online registration for the NABARD Grade A and Grade B recruitment 2019 started on May 10, 2019, and ended on May 26, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 87 vacancies will be filled.

Steps to download NABARD Prelims admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development (NABARD), nabard.org.

Step 2: Tap the link saying NABARD Prelims Admit Card present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter all the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit.

Step 6: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card.

Step 8: Take a print out of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you in order to take it to the examination centre.

NABARD Prelims Exam pattern 2019:

Grade A:

The Grade A exam will consist of a total number of 200 questions and each of them will contain one mark. The questions will be related to reasoning ability, English language, computer knowledge, general awareness, quantitative aptitude, economic and social issues and agriculture and rural development. All the candidates will be allotted a time of 2 hours or 120 minutes to complete the exam.

Grade B:

The Grade B exam will comprise a total number of 200 questions and each of them will contain one mark. The questions will be related to english language, reasoning ability, computer knowledge, quantitative aptitude, general awareness, economic and social issues and agriculture and rural development. All the candidates will be allotted a time of 2 hours or 120 minutes to complete the exam.

