NABARD Prelims Admit Card 2019: The admit card for Grade A and Grade B Prelims Exam 2019 have been released by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development on the official website, nabard.org. Interested candidates who had applied for the post can do the same through the official website of NABARD. NABARD Grade A Prelims Exams 2019 is scheduled to be held on June 15, 2019 and June 16, 2019.

NABARD Prelims Admit Card 2019: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development admit card for Grade A and Grade B officer Prelims Exam 2019 have been released on the official website, nabard.org. Candidates who applied for the same can download the same through the official website of NABARD. NABARD Grade A Prelims Exams 2019 is scheduled to be held on June 15, 2019 and June 16, 2019. While NABARD Grade B Prelims Exams will be conducted on June 16, 2019. The online procedure of both grades will be started on May 10, 2019, and it will end on May 26, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, 87 vacancies are to be filled for the post of Officers. Candidates can follow these below steps to check and download their admit card.

NABARD Prelims Admit Card 2019: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of NABARD on nabard.org

Step 2: Click on the link which says NABARD Prelims Admit Card, on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the details such as registration number and date of birth to login

Step 4: Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it for future use.

Here are the direct links

NABARD Prelims Admit Card for Grade A: Direct Link Here

NABARD Prelims Admit Card for Grade B: Direct Link Here

Candidates who had appeared for the exam are advised to print a copy of the result for their future use. This recruitment process includes three phases- Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and personal Interview.

Candidates who will be among the rank holders in the preliminary exam will be called for the Main Examination.

For more details, the candidates can visit the official website of NABARD on nabard.org.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App