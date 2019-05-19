NABARD Recruitment 2019: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications for the vacant positions of Assistant Manager and Manager Posts. The recruitment process aims at filling 87 vacant positions and the candidates should note that the applications process is still on and they can directly apply for it online.

NABARD Recruitment 2019: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications for the vacant positions of Assistant Manager and Manager Posts. The recruitment process aims at filling 87 vacant positions and the candidates should note that the applications process is still on and they can directly apply for it online. The candidates should fall under the eligibility criteria and then only their application forms will be accepted by the NABARD.

The candidates who want to work for National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development should not miss this golden opportunity and immediately apply for it. To escape you from the chaos of finding other details, we have mentioned a few of them:

Here are important dates:

Starting Date for Submitting Online Application – 10 May 2019

Last Date for Submitting Online Application – 26 May 2019

Here are the number of vacancies available in NABARD currently!

Assistant Manager Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service) – 79 Posts

Manager Grade B (Rural Development Banking Service) – 8 Posts

How to apply!

The candidates who are eligible to apply for the examination should directly go on the official website www.nabard.org before the deadline ends.

NABARD Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Manager Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service) – The candidates should alteast have the Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University scoring a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST/ PWBD applicants 55%) in aggregate or Post Graduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognized university or Ph.D

Manager Grade B (Rural Development Banking Service). The candidates should at least hold a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST/ PWBD applicants 55%) in aggregate or Post Graduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognized university or Ph.D.

