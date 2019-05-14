NABARD Recruitment 2019: Apply for 87 posts of assistant manager and manager before May 26 @nabard.org: Eligible candidates can apply online for the post through official website@nabard.org from May 10 to May 26, 2019.

NABARD Recruitment 2019: Apply for 87 posts of assistant manager and manager before May 26 @nabard.org

NABARD Recruitment 2019: Apply for 87 posts of assistant manager and manager before May 26 @nabard.org:

National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Manager and Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts online through official website @nabard.org. The aspiring candidates can apply for the posts of Assistant Manager and Manager posts before May 26, 2019.

Vacancy Details:

Assistant Manager Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service) – 79 posts

Manager Grade B (Rural Development Banking Service) – 8 posts

How to Apply:

Eligible candidates can apply online for the post through official website@nabard.org from May 10 to May 26, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria:

Assistant Manager Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service) – Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST/ PWBD applicants 55%) in aggregate or Post Graduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognized university or Ph.D.

Manager Grade B (Rural Development Banking Service) – Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST/ PWBD applicants 55%) in aggregate or Post Graduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognized university or Ph.D.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App