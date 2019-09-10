NABARD Recruitment 2019: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has invited applications for the post of Development Assistant/ Development Assistant (Hindi). Check eligibility criteria here and also find direct link of the official website of NABARD.

NABARD Recruitment 2019: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has invited applications for the post of Development Assistant/ Development Assistant (Hindi), Group -B Posts. A total of 91 vacancies are available out of which 82 are for Development Assistant and 9 for Development Assistant(Hindi). Candidates can apply online for Development Assistant Posts.

The online application process for NABARD Development Assistant will start from September 14, 2019. Interested and eligible candidates can apply from September 14 and application process will end on October 2, 2019.

NABARD Recruitment 2019: Important dates

The application process starts on September 14, 2019

The application process ends on: October 2, 2019.

Before applying NABARD Jobs 2019, candidates should read all the instructions carefully and ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria for the post.

NABARD Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Development Assistant – 82 Posts

Development Assistant (Hindi) – 9 Posts

NABARD Recruitment 2019: Salary

Rs. 32,000/-

NABARD Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Education:

Development Assistant – Graduation with 60% marks

Development Assistant (Hindi) – Graduation in Hindi or English as a subject with 50% marks

Age:

Development Assistant:

Maximum age: 35 years

Minimum age: 18 years

Development Assistant(Hindi):

Maximum age: 35 years

Minimum age: 18 years

NABARD Recruitment 2019: Application process

The Eligible candidates can apply online for the post through the official website of National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development(NABARAD), nabard.org.

Candidates must know that official application link has not released yet as the application process will start on September 14, 2019, the link to apply for various positions will appear on the same day and candidates can apply till October 2, 2019, as till this date application link will be available.

Click here for the official website of National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development(NABARAD)

