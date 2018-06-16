The NABARD has released a notification for recruitment of Specialist Officers on its official website. Candidates who are interested to apply for the posts can check the official website and follow the process of applying online.

The candidates will be recruited on contractual basis ranging from 2 years to 6 months. An interview would be conducted to shortlist the candidates in the ratio of 1:10 for the post on the basis of their performance, qualification and experience. Moreover, NABARD is recruiting Grade-A RDBS officers this year and the online examination is scheduled to be held on June 17, 2018.

The admit card for the Grade-A recruitment has been released and candidates have been asked to follow certain instructions mentioned in the official notification online. For further information, check the official website of NABARD.

The following are the posts and vacancies:

Chief Technology Officer: 1

Senior Advisor for Computerisation of Rural Credit Institution: 1

Chief Risk Manager: 1

Project Manager for Rural Credit Institutions Computerisation: 3

Assistant Project Manager Storage, Marketing & Processing: 1

Assistant Project Manager Climate change and Adaptation: 1

Assistant Project Manager Renewable energy: 1

Assistant Project Manager, online MIS & Reports: 1

Risk Managers: 6

Senior Project Finance Manager: 1

Project Finance Manager (Infrastructure projects): 1

Specialist Officer (Legal Aspects): 1

Communication Professionals (02 posts one each for Mumbai & New Delhi): 2

Reservations: The following 3 posts are reserved for OBC category

a) APM- Storage, Marketing & Processing – OBC

b) Specialist Officer (Legal) – OBC

c) Project Manager For Rural Credit Institutions Computerisation – 01 post for OBC

Click here to read Full: https://www.nabard.org/auth/writereaddata/CareerNotices/

To go to the official website of NABARD, click here: https://www.nabard.org/

Click here for directly applying online: http://ibps.sifyitest.com/nabarccjun18/

