NABARD result: The results for the recruitment of the post of officers in Grade A by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has declared the result of the selected candidates and waiting list on its official website– nabard.org. The cut off for candidates belonging to the unreserved category is 153 for the general admissions. The candidates belonging to SC, ST and OBC category the cut-off marks are 140.75, 139 and 148.75, respectively.
For waiting list, the candidates in general category for unreserved candidates is 150.25 while those belonging to SC, ST and OBC category, the qualifying marks will be 139.5, 137.25, 146.25 respectively. In case the candidates who have received the same marks, the preference will be given to the candidates who have scored more marks in the Mains Exam.
If the candidates who have scored the same marks in Mains as well, the candidates with higher qualification with higher marks in graduation will be selected. For future purposes, preference is given to the older candidate.
How to check NABARD result
Step 1: Go to the official website– nabard.org
Step 2: On the home page, click on career’ notice link
Step 3: In the new window displayed, ‘click here to continue’ link
Step 4: Then, click on ‘marks of main online examination for recruitment of development assistant’
Step 5: Fill in the login details with registration number and password. The result will be displayed.
