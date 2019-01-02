NABARD result: The cut-off result for the post of post of officers in Grade A has been released by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on the official website, nabard.org. The candidates who appeared for the examination are requested to check the result on the official website.

NABARD result: The results for the recruitment of the post of officers in Grade A by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has declared the result of the selected candidates and waiting list on its official website– nabard.org. The cut off for candidates belonging to the unreserved category is 153 for the general admissions. The candidates belonging to SC, ST and OBC category the cut-off marks are 140.75, 139 and 148.75, respectively.

For waiting list, the candidates in general category for unreserved candidates is 150.25 while those belonging to SC, ST and OBC category, the qualifying marks will be 139.5, 137.25, 146.25 respectively. In case the candidates who have received the same marks, the preference will be given to the candidates who have scored more marks in the Mains Exam.

If the candidates who have scored the same marks in Mains as well, the candidates with higher qualification with higher marks in graduation will be selected. For future purposes, preference is given to the older candidate.

How to check NABARD result

Step 1: Go to the official website– nabard.org

Step 2: On the home page, click on career’ notice link

Step 3: In the new window displayed, ‘click here to continue’ link

Step 4: Then, click on ‘marks of main online examination for recruitment of development assistant’

Step 5: Fill in the login details with registration number and password. The result will be displayed.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More