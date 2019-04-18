Nadia District Court Recruitment 2019: The submission of online application forms begins on April 25 while the closing date is May 12, 2019. Candidates will be notified about the date and time of examination/Test/Viva for different posts will be held on different dates, later.

Nadia District Court Recruitment 2019: The Office of the District Legal Services Authority, Nadia (West Bengal), has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of LDC, English Steno and Group D Posts. A candidate is free to apply for more than one post but he/ she will have to deposit requisite fees separately for each post applied. He/ she will have to mention the name of the post in the application form. It is notified a job aspirant will have to submit separate application forms if he wants to apply for more than one job.

The submission of online application forms begins on April 25 while the closing date is May 12, 2019. Candidates will be notified about the date and time of examination/Test/Viva for different posts will be held on different dates, later.

Important Dates:

Submission of Application: April 25, 2019

Last Date of Application: May 12, 2019

Vacancy Details:

English Stenographer (Grade – III): 5

Lower Division Clerk: 28

Process Server: 2

Group: ‘D’ (Sweeper): 3

Group: ‘D’ (Night Guard):

Group: ‘D’ (Farash)

Pay Scale:

English Stenographer (Grade – III) — Rs 7, 100 -37, 600 with Grade Pay of Rs 3,900 (in Pay Band No 3)

LDC — Rs 5, 400–25, 200 with Grade Pay of Rs 2, 600 (in Pay Band No. 2)

Process Server — Rs 5, 400-25, 200 with Grade Pay of Rs 2, 300 (in Pay Band No 2)

Group D — Rs 4, 900- 16, 200 with Grade Pay of Rs 1, 800 (in Pay Band No.1)

Eligibility Criteria:

Age:

Not less than 18 years and not more than 37 years as on the 1st day of January 2019 for all categories of posts. However, relaxation of age limit for five years in case of candidates belonging to S.C. & S.T. Category and three years in case of OBC (A) & OBC (B) category. The upper age limit in case of Physically Handicapped candidate is 45 years. Relaxation of age limit in case of Ex-serviceman category is as per existing Government Rules.

Qualification:

– For all posts in Group- B & C categories, the candidate must have passed Madhyamik or equivalent examination from any recognised Board and at least a certificate in Computer Training from a recognised institution and a satisfactory fingering speed in Computer operation shall be necessary.

– A minimum speed @ 80 w.p.m. in Shorthand and a minimum speed @ 30 words per minute in typewriting from a legible manuscript in English for 10 (ten) minutes are compulsory.

– For Lower Division Clerk – Knowledge in typewriting in English and computer knowledge and also at least a certificate in Computer Training from recognised Institution are compulsory.

– For Process Server/Group ‘D’: The candidate must have class VIII passed certificate from any recognised school or Madrasah or any other equivalent Institution. Those possessing basic knowledge of computer operation may be given preference, as and in a way the DRC thinks it fit and proper.

– For Group ‘D’ (Sweeper): The candidate should possess knowledge and working experience in the concerned field and should be capable of reading and writing preferably possessing class-VIII pass certificate

Particulars and Certificates:

– CandidateS claiming to be SC, ST, OBC (A), OBC(B), Physically Handicapped, Exempted Category or Meritorious Sportsperson have to produce certificates in support of their claim.

Exam Fee:

– Stenographer and Lower Division Clerk posts: Rs 400 for general caste candidates; Rs 300 for SC/ST candidates

– Group – D (Process Server, Sweeper, Night Guard and Farash) – Rs 300 for general caste candidates; Rs 200 for SC/ST candidates

Web link of Nadia court:

https://districts.ecourts.gov.in/india/wb/nadia/recruit

CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More