Nadia District Court Recruitment 2019: Applications for English Stenographer, LDC, other posts, apply before May 12

The District Court, Nadia has invited applications for the several posts including English Stenographer, Lower Divison Clerk, Process Server and group D posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through its official website @districts.ecourts.gov.in/nadia from April 25 to May 12, 2019.

Vacancies:

For the post of English Stenographer (Grade – III) = Existing vacancies 28, expected vacancies 8.

Lower Divison Clerk = Existing vacancies 28, expected 8.

Process Server = Existing vancancies 2, expected 2

Group – D (sweeper) = Existing vancancies 3, expected 0

Group – D (Night Guard) = Existing vacancies 0, expected 11

Group – D (Farash) = Existing vacancies 0, expected 9.

Pay Scale:

English Stenographer (Grade – III) – Pay Band No.3 Rs. 7,100 -37,600 with Grade Pay of Rs. 3,900

LDC – Pay Band No.2 of. Rs. 5,400–25,200 with Grade Pay of Rs. 2,600

Process Server – Pay Band No.2 of Rs. 5,400-25,200 with Grade Pay of Rs. 2,300

Group D – Pay Band No.1 of Rs. 4,900- 16,200 with Grade Pay of Rs. 1,800

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should not be less than 18 years and not more than 37 years as on the 1st day of January 2019 for all categories of posts. However, relaxation of age limit for five years in case of candidates belonging to S.C. and S.T. category and three years in case of OBC (A) and OBC (B) category. The upper age limit in case of the physically handicapped candidate is 45 years. Relaxation of age limit in case of ex-serviceman category is as per existing government rules.

Educational Qualification:

For the posts in Group- B and C, candidates should have passed Madhyamik or equivalent examination from a recognised Board or at least a certificate computer training from a recognised institution and a satisfactory fingering speed in computer operation shall be necessary. Minimum speed of 80. w.p.m. in shorthand and a minimum speed @30 w.p.m. in typewriting from a legible manuscript in English for 10 minutes.

For Lower Division Clerk – candidates should have knowledge in typewriting in English and computer and also at least a certificate in computer training from a recognized institution.

For Process Server/Group D – candidate must have class VIII passed certificate from any recognized school or madrasah or any other equivalent Institution. Those possessing basic knowledge of computer operation may be given preference, as and in a way the DRC thinks it fit and proper.

For Group ‘D’ (Sweeper) – candidate should possess knowledge and working experience in the concerned field and should be capable of reading and writing preferably possessing class-VIII pass certificate

How to apply:

The eligible candidates can apply online through its official website from April 25 10:00 AM to May 12, 5 PM @districts.ecourts.gov.in/nadia

