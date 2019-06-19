NAFAU Results 2019. The results of various Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses has been released by Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU). candidates those who have appeared in the exam can check their result by visiting the official website of JNAFAU.

Candidates those who have appeared in the exam can check their result by visiting the official website of JNAFAU. ie. @jnafau.ac.in.The results have been released only online. The results have been declared for different UG and PG courses.

JNAFAU Results 2019: Steps to check Results

Here are simple steps which candidates need to follow to check their results

Step 1: The candidates should visit the official website first i.e. jnafau.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they need to click the result tab which will redirect them to a new page.

Step 3: On the new page, there are links to many UG and PG results. The candidates need to click on the link that they have appeared for.

Step 4: On clicking the link, the candidates will be redirected to the portal of the result. The candidates need to enter the hall ticket number and security code.

Step 5: On submitting the details, the candidates will be able to check the result on the screen of the computer.

Step 6: The candidates need to download the result for future use and take a print out of it.

The results will mention the details such as Candidates name, courses, subjects appeared for, marks secured in each subject, total marks secured, and the qualifying status of the candidate.

